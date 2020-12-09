Dr. Michael Dadson Recommended Best Rated Langley Marriage Counsellor
I recently learned that I was featured on the Three Best Rated® website. It is great to see, and great that they do their due diligence with the 50-point list they mention.”LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Michael Dadson
Dr. Michael Dadson and Gentle Currents Therapy Featured on Three Best Rated® Website for Langley
Dr. Michael Dadson is a registered Canadian and B.C., clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia. Dr. Dadson primarily counsels clients with anxiety, depression, and post -traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.
Impartial third-party website recommends Dadson / Gentle Currents Using “50-point inspection”
According to the website ThreeBestRated.ca, under the heading “Best Marriage Counselling in Langley” (https://threebestrated.ca/marriage-counselors-in-langley-bc):
“Expert recommended Top 3 Marriage Counselling in Langley, BC. All of our marriage counselors face a rigorous 50-Point Inspection, which includes everything from checking reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust and cost to the general excellence.”
The Three Best Rated® website is an advertising-supported, independent, and impartial ratings website with its own proprietary rating system. The website is active in 6 countries and has conducted over 254,562 business ratings.
According to the Dr. Michael Dadson / Gentle Currents listing:
“Michael uses approaches that help to empower people without overwhelming them or giving them more than they can handle. His approach works, and he is highly recommended by previous patients and professionals in the psychology sector.”
The Three Best Rated® “About Us” page (https://threebestrated.ca/about-us ) clearly defines the business model, which employs an exhaustive analysis of various local professionals and services, from history and awards to reviews and “general excellence”.
According to the company press kit (https://threebestrated.com/ThreeBestRated-Press-Kit.pdf), the websites receive 3.6M monthly visitors and 8M monthly pageviews.
Dr. Michael Dadson states:
“I recently learned that I was featured on the Three Best Rated® website. It is great to see, and great that they do their due diligence with the 50-point list they mention. I plan to display the Three Best Rated ® badge on my websites and social media, going forward.”
Dr. Michael Dadson’s certifications include:
• Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC)
• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management
• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer
• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two
• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One
• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor
• Certified Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
ABOUT:
Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D.
Langley, B.C.
Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy
Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com
Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com
Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQ
EXPERTISE:
Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.
Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.
Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.
Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.
