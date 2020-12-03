Langley, B.C. Clinical Counsellor, Praises Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer
Kindness, Compassion, Empathy Point the Way Forward Through Changing Times, Says Dadson, Lauding British Columbia’s World-Famous Provincial Health Officer
Dr. Bonnie Henry has been a voice of reason during the COVIC -19 pandemic, and I think we can all feel proud of her as a steward of our province.”LANGELY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia and predominantly treats clients for anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Says Dadson:
— Dr. Michael Dadson
“Dr. Bonnie Henry has been a voice of reason during the COVIC -19 pandemic, and I think we can all feel proud of her as a steward of our province. We have a great track record regarding our COVID response compared to the rest of the country, and we have fared very well compared to most places in the world so far. There have been so many reasons for people to succumb to added anxieties over the past several months, but someone who has not contributed to our worries is Dr. Bonnie Henry.”
Mental Health Risk Factors on the Rise Due to Social Isolation, Economic Disruption Both at Home and Globally
Dr. Michael Dadson sees clients every day who are suffering with COVID-19 related stressors in addition to the mental health challenges they are already facing. There is no escape from the effects of this pandemic; seemingly, there is no corner of the Earth where new laws have not been enacted and traditional ways of life affected by the “new normal”.
Dr. Michael Dadson Advises: Be Empathetic, Not Morally Indignant
The New York Times published an article calling Dr. Bonnie Henry “The Top Doctor Who Aced the Coronavirus Test”, crediting her with decisive action, a calming demeanor, and great communication skills. The people of British Columbia respect her and listen to her signature message:
“Be calm, be kind, be safe.”
Dr. Dadson applauds this approach, noting that so often the news and social media focus on moral indignation, “rightness” and outrage over issues related to public safety when they should be heeding Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice. Says Dadson:
“There is an abundance of moral indignation and a lack of compassion, mercy, and kindness. Everybody wants to be morally indignant. True morality has to be more about compassion, kindness, gentleness, and empathy.”
According to Dadson, there is an opportunity to help promote each other’s mental health at every interaction. Not everybody feels the same way about new rules, social distancing protocols, and masks, but showing respect and compassion for one another is our best way forward in these confusing times.
Dr. Michael Dadson’s certifications include:
● Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
● Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management
● Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer
● Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
● Certified trainer Therapeutic Enactment and Action based treatments
● Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One
● Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor
● Certified Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
● Registered Clinical Counsellor
● Member of the Canadian Counsellors and Psychotherapist Association
● International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation Fellow.
ABOUT:
Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D.
Langley, B.C.
Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy
Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com
Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com
Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQ
EXPERTISE:
Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.
Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.
Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.
Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.
Dr. Bonnie Henry Bio: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-theprovincial-health-officer/biographies
NY Times Article on Bonnie Henry: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/05/world/canada/bonnie-henry-britishcolumbia-coronavirus.html
