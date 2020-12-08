News Release/ Rutland Barracks/ Burglaries / Accessory after the fact

VSP NEWS RELEASE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Rutland Barracks

Vermont State Police case # : 20B404386/ 20B404387

Trooper: Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme/ Trooper Ian Sawtelle

Incident: Burglaries

Location: Kamuda’s Country Market – Pittsford

Maclure Library - Pittsford

S.E Smith Company – West Rutland

Date & Time: 11/10/2020 @ 0030 hours

ACCUSED: Cassandra Chasse

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

CHARGES: 3 COUNTS OF BURGLARY

Title 13 V.S.A Section 1201

ACCUSED: Irving Rose

AGE: 40

CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

CHARGES: Accessory After the Fact

Title 13 V.S.A Section 5

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a joint investigation with the Brandon Police Department in connection with 6 separate burglaries committed within a short time frame of one another. These burglaries targeted locations in West Rutland, Pittsford and Brandon. The investigation led to the identity of Cassandra Chasse from Brandon, VT.

On December 8, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks interviewed Cassandra Chasse. Chasse admitted to the burglaries committed at Kamuda’s Country Market and Maclure Library in Pittsford. Chasse further admitted to numerous burglaries in the Brandon area and a burglary in the West Rutland area under investigation by another trooper. During the interview, it was discovered the burglary in West Rutland was committed at the S.E Smith company. During the interview with Chasse, it was learned Irving Rose knew of the burglaries that occurred in Pittsford.

Chasse was issued multiple citations on suspicion of burglary and ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Feb. 22, 2021, in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

Rose was cited on suspicion of accessory after the fact and ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Feb. 22, 2021, in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

It should be noted the Brandon Police Department also issued Chasse separate citations related to burglary incidents occurring in their coverage area. Please contact the Brandon Police Department for further information regarding those burglaries.

***Initial news release, 4:29 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2019***

On November 10, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a burglary reported at Kamuda’s Country Market in Pittsford, VT. During the investigation, it was determined a female made forced entry into the market, causing damage.

During the investigation, a second burglary was discovered across the street at Maclure Library. Troopers obtained video surveillance, and a photo of the suspect is attached to this email.

These burglaries are believed to be connected and are still under investigation. The Vermont State Police are seeking assistance from the public. The burglaries are believed to be committed between the hours of 0030 hours and 0130 hours. If anyone drove by the area and noticed anything suspicious between those hours, please let us know.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. All tips and information regarding this incident should be referenced to Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

DRE/UOF

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place, Rutland, VT. 057014

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov