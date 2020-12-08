NEW RESEARCH SHOWS OUR MICROBIOME MAY HOLD THE KEYS TO AUTISM AND COVID 19
Dr. Hazan has previously connected the microbiome to Alzheimer’s, obesity, Crohn’s disease and now with new research, covid-19 and AutismLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All disease begins in the gut- Hippocrates
Acclaimed Doctor, Researcher and now author, Dr. Sabine Hazan and her research team at ProgenaBiome have discovered a link between Gastrointestinal Symptoms and Autism with her recently published paper this past week. The significance of her findings in one out of three triplets indicate the necessity to put more resources towards researching this connection further.
Dr. Sabine Hazan and Dr. Thomas Borody are the leaders in Microbiome Research, the totality of micro-organisms present in and on the human body and their new book Lets Talk Sh!t is available now and explains our microbiome and what it means for our health.
Lets Talk Sh!t is a humorous, easy to digest explanation of gastrointestinal disorders, their current treatments as well as next generation hope for heart disease, obesity, autism, Alzheimer’s and more. From constipation to cancer, research indicates that our unique microbiome may be the bases for future advances in health and wellness.
Lets Talk Sh!t examines the human biome- the dynamic world of bacteria, fungus, and viruses that compromises more than 50% or our mortal selves. The authors explore the reason therapies may not be working for many and why fecal transplants may be part of the solution. They also share nutritional tips to avoid illness, improve digestion and support our own microbiome.
Additionally, Dr. Hazan and her clinical team have found Covid-19 in human feces meaning that Covid19 isn’t just a respiratory ailment and that it can live in our gut and wreak further havoc on our organs.
“COVID 19 is an awakening to the power of microbes and how our gut microbiome fights it but we have to be humble to realize we only know the 1% and need to start looking into the 99% we don’t know” Hazan says.
All proceeds from books goes into more research.
Dr. Hazan Bio
Dr. Sabine Hazan has always been dedicated to understanding life. And after completing her residency, Dr. Hazan became the first woman gastroenterology fellow at the University of Florida. There, she completed a year of research and presented her findings in poster format at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) National Meeting. It was at that moment that she was approached by the esteemed Dr. Neil Stollman. He told her that the future of medicine lies in the microbiome. For her exceptional work with visceral hyperalgesia she graduated University of Florida with the Dean’s Research Award.
Dr. Stollman is now an expert and leader on fecal transplant and Clostridioides difficile (C.diff) and serves on the governing board of the ACG.
Her desire for innovation led her to establish thriving private practices in Malibu, Thousand Oaks, and Ventura. Still desiring to understand life, she started her own clinical trial company 16 years ago, Ventura Clinical Trials, and has been Principal Investigator and Sub Investigator in over 150 clinical trials. Many of these trials were for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), enough that through her impressive recruitment she became known as the Queen of C. difficile in the clinical trial community. When her patients with C.diff did not respond to traditional or clinical trial therapies, she resorted to treatment via fecal microbiota transplant (FMT), which she later coined refloralization™.
During her extensive clinical trial experience, Dr. Hazan observed how dramatically the microbiome can impact human health. She observed that FMT has the power to cure more than C.diff infection, as she saw patients with Crohn’s, psoriasis, Alzheimer’s, and even cancer improve following transplant. Naturally, this dedicated scientist wanted to better understand the mechanism behind what she was seeing in her patients. She conducted extensive research, which led her to Dr. Sydney Finegold, an infectious disease specialist, who was also focused on the microbiome and its relationship to disease, particularly Autism. He told her that the answer lies in the bacteria of the gut, and that sequencing the microbiome to identify those bacteria was the answer.
Juliette Harris
It Girl PR
+1 8183212317
juliette@itgirlpr.com