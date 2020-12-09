Local cigar bar, R & R Cigars, Offers Exclusive Brands and 100 Year Whiskey
Local cigar bar, R & R Cigars of Tuscaloosa, AL, is located in the historic Maxwell House. Offers premium and exclusive brands along with 100-year whiskey.
Enjoy the R&R experience. Choose from a wide selection. Come to an open environment where all guests are welcomed and treated like one and the same.”TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar bar, R & R Cigars, is proud to be the only whiskey bar in Tuscaloosa. They have been providing premium brands and high-quality spirits to the greater Tuscaloosa region since 2013. There are over 1,000 different options and more than 50 premium malts to choose from.
The company website invites people to “escape for the night” as their experts help them choose the right pairing. Both the cigar lounge and bar are located in the historic Maxwell House. The founders opened the bar along with the lounge “(s)triving to be the best whiskey bar in the South East.” As a result, R&R became Tuscaloosa's only Whiskey Bar. It is also the only bar in Tuscaloosa with 100-year brands.
The rich history inside this local cigar bar can be felt from the outside. Originally built in 1903, the Maxwell House is an historic mansion that was owned by the Maxwells. It is a true gem as it is listed in the historical registry of the State of Alabama. It is said to have been the first house in Tuscaloosa to have indoor plumbing and electricity.
The fine architecture and classic style of the mansion make it one of the most unique venues in and around Tuscaloosa. The expansive southern style wrap-around porch with the grandiose white columns is the highlight of the building. All of the woodwork inside the mansion is original, including the columns and floors. There are multiple cigar lounge areas throughout the first and second levels.
The Black Warrior is one of two exclusive brands featured at the lounge. Its name pays homage to the city of Tuscaloosa as Chief Tuscaloosa was a paramount chief of a Mississippian chiefdom in what is now the U.S. state of Alabama. In 2012, one of the founders of R & R Cigars visited the Rocky Patel Factory in Honduras. While he was there, the factory made him a signature blend. This blend was named The Black Warrior. The second exclusive brand, the Casa de las Estrellas, is a milder version.
Customers can enjoy the comfort of this unique local cigar bar while remaining safe. The mansion is expansive and has plenty of room for social distancing.
This is a local cigar bar that is unforgettable. It is easy to understand why people love this place. Visit R & R Cigars and their Cigar Mansion at 2703 6th St., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Patrons must be 21 or older.
