For Immediate Release: December 7, 2020 Contact:518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10am

Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Friday, December 11, 2020 . In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx.

WHO: New York State Committee on Open Government

WHAT: Meeting of the Committee

WHEN: Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00AM.

Web Ex Information

-------------------------------------------------------

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=eef2a64540b65376f6dc6eb128ffbca63

Event password: pqEQ3sjRK28

------------------------------------------------------- Audio conference information -------------------------------------------------------

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Event number (access code): 178 257 9807

###