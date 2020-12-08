PennDOT Announces Start of Construction to Remove Erie Avenue Bridge in Philadelphia

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Erie Avenue will close on Monday, December 21 for the start of construction to remove the bridge that carries Erie Avenue over the abandoned Conrail line between North Third Street and North Lawrence Street in Philadelphia. Following completion of the Erie Avenue bridge removal, PennDOT contractors will begin construction on the 5th Street bridge over the abandoned Conrail line between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street under the same project.

On Monday, December 21, Erie Avenue will close between 5th Street and 2nd Street through August 2021. During the 24/7 closure, westbound Erie Avenue motorists will be directed to use Sedgely Avenue and 5th Street. Eastbound Erie Avenue motorists will be directed to use 5th Street, Luzerne Street and Front Street. Eastbound truck traffic will be diverted to 5th Street, Hunting Park Avenue and Front Street to avoid the low clearance bridge on Luzerne Street. Pedestrians will be directed to use 3rd Street, Sedgely Avenue, Venango Street and Lawrence Street.

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

This project is driven by the need to address both deteriorating bridges that are in poor condition, posted with weight restrictions, and no longer needed. Specifically, the current condition of the Erie Avenue bridge requires its upcoming closure and subsequent construction in the interest of public safety.

The scope of this transportation improvement plan includes removing the bridges, constructing additional roadway embankment, and rebuilding Erie Avenue and later 5th Street at both locations to City of Philadelphia standards. The operations involve extensive work to relocate utility lines on the structures.

Tony DePaul and Son., is the general contractor on the $7,202,446 project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late summer 2022. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the PennDOT District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

