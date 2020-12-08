PennDOT Announces Plans Display for State Route 356 Corridor in Buffalo Township, Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 356 Corridor project on December 10, 2020.

The Route 356 Corridor project is in Buffalo Township, Butler County and extends from Nolf Corners approximately one mile. The purpose of the project is to upgrade and improve the flow of traffic along State Route 356 through the central business district and the commercial corridor of Buffalo Township.

This will include the installation of turning and through lanes, signal retiming and signal coordination. State Route 356 traffic will be maintained throughout construction with one lane in each direction.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. Comments and questions may be submitted through the webpage by clicking the Submit Comments tile.

The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. They will be available on the website until January 8, 2020.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Butler County box, and then choose State Route 356 Corridor tile .

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric Buchan, Project Manager, at 724-357-2971 or ebuchan@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.