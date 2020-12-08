Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,546 in the last 365 days.

MDC virtual program to focus on rabbit hunting

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Rabbit hunting doesn’t get as much hype as some of Missouri’s other hunting events, but it’s a season that’s special to many Missourians.

People who would like to take up the sport of rabbit hunting can get helpful tips at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Virtual Learning: Rabbit Hunting for Beginners.” MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education staff will offer this program from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Among the topics this free class will cover are regulations, safety, hunting methods, hunting techniques and care and processing of harvested game. Missouri’s rabbit season runs from Oct. 1-Feb. 15. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171735

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. For more information about this or other events at the Dalton Range, call 417-742-4361.

You just read:

MDC virtual program to focus on rabbit hunting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.