MDC virtual program to focus on rabbit hunting

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Rabbit hunting doesn’t get as much hype as some of Missouri’s other hunting events, but it’s a season that’s special to many Missourians.

People who would like to take up the sport of rabbit hunting can get helpful tips at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Virtual Learning: Rabbit Hunting for Beginners.” MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education staff will offer this program from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Among the topics this free class will cover are regulations, safety, hunting methods, hunting techniques and care and processing of harvested game. Missouri’s rabbit season runs from Oct. 1-Feb. 15. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171735

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. For more information about this or other events at the Dalton Range, call 417-742-4361.