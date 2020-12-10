Vosita Announces Integration with Medisoft™ Practice Management Software

Vosita is here for the heroes Medisoft Cloud Vosita telemedicine

Vosita now integrates with Medisoft™ Patient Accounting and Scheduling Software to avoid redundant booking and fewer clicks

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED SATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vosita Healthcare Inc, is a privately owned company featuring an online appointment booking service that connects patients with providers. Patients can search for available providers by specialty, insurance, and location, and provide verified reviews. Due to COVID-19, Vosita has been offering the full service for free to both patients and providers, which includes but is not limited to: online booking for office and telemedicine visits, appointment confirmation, appointment reminders, online reviews, search engine optimization (SEO) for providers, online reputation boost, and referral lists.

Medisoft™ is a product of eMDs. Medisoft is one of the most popular and respected patient accounting, office appointment, and electronic medical record systems for the small to medium practices in the market.

The Challenge: Online scheduling using Vosita needed to “talk” to the software that practices use daily, and create a two-way integration to avoid redundant steps and reduce the number of clicks and human error.

The Solution: Vosita now communicates with Medisoft™, where providers can create availability directly from the software that they are familiar with and use every day. The availability created in Medisoft™ will show up in real-time on Vosita.com and the Vosita mobile app. Due to the two-way interface, if the practice books an appointment in Medisoft, that availability is removed from Vosita as well; if a patient books an online appointment, that appointment is created directly into the Medisoft software, whether they are a new or existing patient. Such an interface will work with all versions of Medisoft™ regardless of whether it is a full suite (medical billing, scheduling, and electronic medical records), Medisoft Cloud, or Medisoft server-based (on-premise) system. “Due to the challenges that private physicians are facing within the healthcare industry, pre-Covid, during Covid, or post-Covid,” Robert Gabriel President and CEO states that “I want to help ease the pain on providers and connect them with new patients and existing patients without providers having to spend an arm and a leg.” Unlike other competitors’ online booking applications, Vosita will always have a free version for physicians to be listed and be found online.

About Vosita Telemedicine