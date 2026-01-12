Medical Mastermind reaches end of life as MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize is named the official successor, ensuring security, compliance, and ongoing support.



The healthcare practice management industry marks a significant transition as Medical Mastermind Software officially reaches its end of life, with MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize Technology chosen as the official successor for practices that need to replace their sunsetted software.

After years of serving medical practices within the USA, Medical Mastermind Software has been sunsetted and will no longer receive updates, support, or security patches. Without ongoing software support, practices face significant risks including security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and operational disruptions. Healthcare providers currently using the platform must transition to a supported software solution to maintain compliance, security, and operational efficiency. The lack of vendor support means that any technical issues, bugs, or system failures will remain unresolved, making it critical for practices to migrate to an actively supported platform.

MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize: The Official Successor

MEDISOFT Cloud has been officially selected as the replacement for Medical Mastermind users, offering a fully supported, comprehensive cloud-based practice management solution that addresses the evolving needs of modern healthcare facilities. Unlike sunsetted software, MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize provides continuous updates, dedicated technical support, and ongoing development to ensure practices never face the risks associated with unsupported systems. Microwize brings decades of expertise in healthcare technology implementation and support, ensuring a seamless transition for practices moving from legacy systems.

"When software reaches end of life and loses vendor support, practices can no longer operate safely or effectively," said Robert Gabriel. "The transition from unsupported legacy systems like Medical Mastermind to actively supported cloud-based platforms like MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize is not just recommended—it's essential. MEDISOFT Cloud provides the ongoing support, reliability, and advanced features that today's practices require to remain operational and compliant."

Key Advantages of MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize

MEDISOFT Cloud delivers several critical improvements over unsupported, end-of-life systems:

-Ongoing Vendor Support: Unlike sunsetted software, MEDISOFT Cloud includes dedicated technical support, regular software updates, and immediate assistance for any issues that arise, eliminating the risks associated with unsupported systems.

-Enhanced Security and Compliance: With HIPAA-compliant cloud infrastructure, automatic security updates, and encrypted data transmission, practices can maintain the highest standards of patient data protection without the vulnerability risks associated with unsupported software.

-Streamlined Billing Operations: The platform offers advanced claims management, real-time eligibility verification, electronic remittance processing, and comprehensive denial management tools that significantly improve revenue cycle performance.

-Cloud Accessibility: Staff can access the system securely from any location with internet connectivity, supporting hybrid work environments and multi-location practices while eliminating the need for costly on-premise servers.

-Continuous Innovation and Updates: Unlike discontinued, unsupported software that leaves practices vulnerable and stagnant, MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize receives regular feature updates, security patches, and enhancements, ensuring practices always have access to the latest industry tools, regulatory compliance requirements, and bug fixes.

Urgent Migration Support Available

Healthcare practices must transition from Medical Mastermind Software to avoid the operational and compliance risks associated with unsupported systems. Microwize offers comprehensive migration support specifically designed for practices moving from sunsetted software, including complete data conversion services, staff training programs, implementation assistance, and ongoing technical support to ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruption to daily operations. The migration process is designed to help practices quickly move to a supported platform before experiencing any negative impacts from their current unsupported software.

About MEDISOFT by Microwize

MEDISOFT provides industry-leading practice management and medical billing software designed for healthcare providers of all sizes. Microwize, as an authorized MEDISOFT partner, delivers specialized expertise in healthcare technology implementation, data migration, and ongoing support services. MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize helps practices optimize their revenue cycle, improve operational efficiency, and deliver better patient care.

For more information about transitioning from Medical Mastermind to MEDISOFT Cloud by Microwize, visit the Microwize website or contact their migration support team.

