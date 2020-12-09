REE Mining Media Alert for Defense Metals (TSXV: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF)
When it comes to the lucrative world of mining, the long-standing stars of the show are gold and silver – particularly this year with a pandemic-driven spike in gold prices to an all-time high of more than US$2,000 per ounce.
But one sector, which to date has garnered little mainstream attention, is starting to make some noise.
Rare earths, according to geologists, are not necessarily rare but precious, particularly for their use in military, technological and electric vehicle applications.
North America had previously been a champion of the industry, with some of the world’s largest players, but production gradually shifted to China in the early 2000s.
Since then, China – with its low labour costs, less concern for environmental impacts and generous state subsidies – has grown to account for 97 per cent of global production.
But, with a global shift away Chinese dependence, there appears to be a greater emphasis on the return of the rare earths industry to North America.
So, what does all this mean for Canada’s rare earth sector?
If you’re Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN, OTC:DFMTF, FRA:35D, Forum), it means a great deal. The Vancouver-based company owns the Wicheeda Project, located roughly 80 kilometres northeast of Prince George British Columbia, which bears many of the same characteristics as the prolific Mountain Pass mine[1].
A 30-tonne bulk sample from the project was sent to SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario, for metallurgical and processing test work, which returned a pilot plant concentrate grade averaging 51.6% LREO (Light Rare Earth Oxide) and an average recovery of 77.3%[2]. These results, which were published in September 2020, put among a select group of rare earth deposits capable of producing a greater than 50% LREO flotation concentrate, including Mountain Pass which boasts a concentrate grade of 60%[3].
In addition to a world-class rare earth deposit, Defense Metals has the benefit of an experienced leadership team led by President and CEO Craig Taylor, which includes Alex Knox – an advisor to the company – who previously had a hand in exploration and development activities at the aforementioned Molycorp.
We spoke to Craig to see what the impending return of North American rare earth production means for the Defense Metals and for the broader industry itself.
About Defense Metals Corp. https://defensemetals.com/
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to finding partnerships, securing potential offtake agreements, and other business opportunities, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
