Completion of I-84 Resurfacing in Dutchess & Putnam Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the $11 million project that resurfaced a 7.7-mile section of Interstate 84 spanning between Dutchess and Putnam Counties is now complete. The project, which began in spring 2020, improved travel conditions and enhanced safety along one of the Hudson Valley's most heavily traveled roadways. This span of I-84, from the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill, Dutchess County, to the Bowen Road overpass in the Town of Kent, Putnam County, serves as a critically important artery for the flow of people and commerce throughout the Northeast corridor.

"Strengthening the safety and reliability of our state's highways is critical in not only helping protect travelers, but in growing regional economies as well," Governor Cuomo said. "Along with helping boost safety and quality of life for those who travel this roadway, this section of I-84 plays an important role in the movement of goods and services throughout the Northeast and this project has helped ensure it will remain a viable transportation route for years to come."

In addition to adding new pavement, the $11 million project made repairs to the roadbed and pavement joints, which will significantly extend the lifespan of the road surface. The ramps to the eastbound and westbound Stormville rest areas, which are popular stops for trucks and other commercial vehicles, were also paved as part of this project. Thanks to careful coordination, the paving was completed quickly and required only short-term closures of the rest areas.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York State continues to make important investments in our infrastructure that will help our economy grow and strengthen the fabric of our communities. Interstate 84 is one of the region's most important highways and this project will help keep people and goods moving through the region for years to come."

Senator Sue Serino said, "Our local roads are the lifeblood of our community and infrastructure improvements like these go a long way to ensure residents can travel safely and efficiently throughout the area. I thank the DOT for remaining committed to enhancing our roadways and seeing critically important projects like this through to completion."

Assembly Member Sandy Galef said, "Everyone benefits when we improve our roads and highways and that is why we are thankful that our tax dollars have been allocated to the resurfacing of I-84 through Dutchess and Putnam Counties. Road safety and convenience are keys to better travel for motorists and service industries on this very important and highly used interstate. The residents I represent in the Town of Kent will also be positively impacted by this upgrade."

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.

