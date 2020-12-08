TensorIoT Announced as a Launch Partner for Amazon Lookout for Vision
TensorIoT Elevates their Services with Next-Gen AWS Computer VisionIRVINE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is an official Launch Partner for Amazon Lookout for Vision, the next evolution of computer vision and ML technology. TensorIoT has developed a solution that enables customers with no AI or ML experience to increase the quality of product output and reduce operational costs.
Amazon Lookout for Vision allows customers to find visual defects in industrial products, accurately and at scale. By integrating with Amazon Lookout for Vision, TensorIoT’s solution can enable customers to increase product output and reduce product defects, operational costs, and downtime. Charles Burden, head of business development at TensorIoT, said “Our customers are constantly striving to improve the quality of their products, which has traditionally had a delicate balance with operational throughput. While TensorIoT has shown success in using computer vision anomaly detection in the past, Amazon Lookout for Vision will help us deliver results for our customers at an accelerated rate, significantly reducing the time it takes to deliver a solution onto production lines where they can drive higher throughput and lower waste.”
As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, TensorIoT is well positioned to implement the power of Amazon Lookout for Vision into current and future projects. Demand has been growing for industrial IoT solutions that provide customers with effective approaches to improving operational efficiency, and TensorIoT is already incorporating Amazon Lookout for Vision into industrial computer vision solutions.
Boilerplate: About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, and AWS Retail Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS IoT Service Delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS-certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
Kristina Favela
TensorIoT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn