2020-12-04 16:48:01.09 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Won In St. Louis

Torris Williams of St. Louis has claimed a $1 million prize on a Missouri Lottery’s “$5 Million Cash Extravaganza” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Schnucks Market, 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza, in St. Louis.

Williams is the 152nd winner of a Scratchers prize of $1 million or more from the Missouri Lottery and the thirteenth such winner in 2020.

Players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of prizes of more than $600, by appointment only.

