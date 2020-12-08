Yardley Kitchen Bath Reveals How To Plan A Small Kitchen Remodel

Local kitchen and bath remodeling company gives tips and tricks for remodeling a small kitchen for local Bucks County, PA residents.

YARDLEY, PA, US, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guide to Remodeling a Small Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home. When the holidays come around we dream of big. busy kitchens full of joy. Having a small kitchen don’t mean you can’t also have the holiday dreams. Regardless if your home doesn’t have the room for a large kitchen, don’t need such a large room, or if you truly prefer a cozier size – a small kitchen remodel can be just what you need! At Yardley Kitchen Bath, they can help you make the most of your small kitchen with their remodeling ideas!

Pros of having a Small Kitchen

Contrary to what many believe, there are benefits to having a smaller kitchen.

1. A small kitchen means you have more space for other rooms. While it is trendy to have larger-than-life kitchens, in reality it takes away floor space from other areas of the home such as the dining room. If you really need more room, no problem! A remodel can give you the extra space you need. Although, before starting a remodel consider what you need. If you don’t need a huge kitchen then there is nothing wrong with staying with a cozy and economical size.

2. The bigger the kitchen, the bigger the bills! Opting for a large kitchen and large appliances also means you’ll need a larger budget to accommodate it all. Small kitchens require less material to remodel and thus, doesn’t need as big of a budget. Saving money also means you can splurge on something else your heart desires! Choosing more modestly sized appliances also means a lighter energy bill in general – which is always a win.

3. Small kitchens tend to be very functional and ergonomically efficient. They tend to use the “kitchen triangle” rule perfectly which means using the kitchen will be easier and more efficient. Larger kitchens tend to have a hard time keeping the functionality high due to it’s size.

Small Kitchen Remodeling Ideas

There are many ways of making your kitchen trick the eye into appearing bigger. Even what seems like minor details such as colors or the backsplash can make a huge impact on how big a kitchen seems to be.