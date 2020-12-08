Lane Restrictions for Guide Rail Upgrades on I-8I in Lebanon County

Contractor to work from Exit 90 to the Schuylkill County line

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lebanon County are advised lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on Interstate 81 between Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon) and the Schuylkill County line so a PennDOT contractor can perform guide rail upgrades at various locations along the highway.

The contractor will work seven days a week between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 9, through Sunday, December 20, and will work during those same hours Monday, December 28, and Tuesday, December 29.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018