Pelosi Statement on 10th Anniversary of House Passage of Dream Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement to mark the 10th anniversary of the House passage of the landmark Dream Act, which would offer a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, known as Dreamers, brought to the United States as children:

“Ten years ago, with passage of the Dream Act, our Democratic Majority took a momentous first step to protect our brave young Dreamers and ensure the American Dream was available to all. By delivering a pathway to citizenship, the Dream Act recognized the extraordinary patriotism and innumerable contributions of our Dreamers, while honoring our heritage as a nation of immigrants.

“Last year, House Democrats built on the Dream Act’s fundamental promise of justice and opportunity by passing H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act. This bold legislation reaffirms our support for our Dreamers while expanding the Dream Act’s protections to open the doors of opportunity for TPS and DED recipients. In the 117th Congress, our Democratic House Majority will once again pass bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers, which will be signed into law by the Biden-Harris Administration.

“Just as was true a decade ago, Dreamers make America more American and deserve real, permanent action to ensure that they can continue to strengthen and enrich our nation. House Democrats will continue to call on Congressional Republicans to end their obstruction of legislation to protect Dreamers and work with Democrats to advance real reform that delivers progress for all.”

