Dime Bags® Debuts Revamped Multi-Purpose Crossbody

Multi-Purpose Crossbody Static Pink by Dime Bags Multi-Purpose Crossbody Concrete by Dime Bags Multi-Purpose Crossbody Static Red by Dime Bags

Highly-Anticipated Unisex Bag Bigger & Better Than Ever

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis industry leader in hemp lifestyle bags, Dime Bags®, is excited to announce the re-release of their long-awaited Multi-Purpose Crossbody Bag. Fans of Dime Bags and many head shops across the country have been asking about the bag and will be impressed with the new and improved unisex crossbody offered in the brands’ iconic static colors and updated style.

The Multi-Purpose Crossbody is a bag perfect for everyday use, available in five different colors, and comes in two different sizes, small and large. It is a lightly-padded, satchel-like bag, made out of Dime Bags' uniquely designed Hempster exterior. Hempster is a 70% hemp, 30% recycled polyester blend helping environmentally conscience customers choose a bag with stylish colors and flair.

Dime Bags prides itself on crafting bags that are durable, yet fashionable and functional, and the Multi-Purpose Crossbody is no exception. With four main compartments and Dime Bags’ legendary secret pocket, this crossbody will be the perfect go-to bag for anyone and everyone. The revamped bag’s longest compartment folds over and secures with magnets, giving this shoulder bag a unique, new feel and capability. Another new feature is blending a popular static color with Dime Bags’ classic original Hempster color.

As with most of Dime Bags’ products, the Multi-Purpose Crossbody will also come with a smell proof polyester bag, removable and customizable patch label, and 4th Amendment Card. The latter of which explains the importance of when and if a person’s belongings can be searched.

To be the first to know when new products roll out, be sure to sign up for text subscriptions with Dime Bags or subscribe to their newsletter. The bags will be available for purchase on December 11, 2020. Dime Bags will continue to celebrate the holiday season with 12 Days of Dime Bags, a series of different deals happening December 14-25 with promotional updates listed on DimeBags.com.

About Dime BagsⓇ: Dime Bags is recognized in the hearts of cannabis consumers around the globe for our innovative solutions to the modern smoker’s needs which include superior glass protection, carbon-filter smell-proof technology, and a full line of handbags, backpacks, and accessories made with hemp. Dime Bags isn’t just for the cannabis community anymore though, with stylish lifestyle bags made from eco-friendly methods and elements, anybody can feel great about owning a Dime Bag. A variety of Dime Bags have been featured in the media, from FXX’s Dave to HBO’s Silicon Valley. To learn more about Dime Bags, visit DimeBags.com or call 1-888-520-8808.