Multi-Property Real Estate Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
The auction features the “Oldest Bar in Guymon” and 4 residential/investment properties and will be held at the Assiter Auction Facility in Canyon, Texas.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces a multi-property commercial and residential real estate auction of properties in Guymon, Oklahoma, and Amarillo and Floydada, Texas, on Thursday, December 17 at 2:00 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“The auction features the “Oldest Bar in Guymon” and 4 residential/investment properties and will be held at the Assiter Auction Facility in Canyon, Texas,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase investment and/or residential properties.”
The auction properties’ addresses and highlights follow:
Parcel 1 - 422 US HWY 54, Guymon, OK 73943 - Thurs., Dec. 17 at 2 pm
• “Oldest Bar in Guymon”. Commercial property on four city lots in Guymon, Oklahoma. HWY 54 -- Old Club Venue 54 -- Real Estate ONLY! -- Great location and lots of space for parking -- 3,884± sq. ft. building on 4 lots – Oldest bar in Guymon, Oklahoma, with the oldest dance floor.
Parcel 2 - 1914 Aspen St., Amarillo, TX 79106 - Thurs., Dec. 17 at 2 pm
• Updated Avondale home -- 1,813± sq. ft. -- 4 bedroom -- 2 full baths -- bonus/office -- living areas with large open concept kitchen.
Parcel 3 - 8407 Olympia Dr., Amarillo, TX 79110 - Thurs., Dec. 17 at 2 pm
• Remodeled in Hollywood/Scottsman -- 1,945± sq. ft. - 3 bedrooms -- 2 full baths -- large living area with open concept kitchen/dining -- Move in ready with completely up-dated interior.
Parcel 4 - 327 W. Georgia St., Floydada, TX 79235 - Thurs., Dec. 17 at 2 pm
• Corner Lot home -- 1,080± sq. ft. -- 2 bedrooms -- 1 bath.
Parcel 5 – 1811 S. Girl Scout Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124 - Thurs., Dec. 17 at 2 pm
• Home on 0.9± acres – 1,916± sq. ft. -- 3 bedrooms -- 2 full baths -- 2 car garage.
“The auction will be held at the Assiter Auction Facility conveniently located at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas,” said Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with offsite bidding at the Assister Auction Facility. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005.
