Gov. Ivey awards grant to prevent sexual assault, aid victims at University of Alabama, Shelton State

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $322,000 to the University of Alabama to prevent sexual violence and provide support for female students at two college campuses in Tuscaloosa.

The grant will enable the university’s Women & Gender Resource Center to continue Project HOPE, a program to help victims of sexual assault and domestic or dating violence. The program is for students, staff and faculty at UA and nearby Shelton State Community College. The center also conducts education programs aimed at preventing sexual assaults.

“Attending college should be a time of expanding knowledge, cheering for your teams and making life-long friends,” Gov. Ivey said. “No student, in Tuscaloosa or anywhere, should become a victim of sexual assault. I commend the Women’s Resource Center staff for assisting those who need the center’s services and for their work to prevent these crimes from occurring.”

The program provides a 24-hour crisis telephone service, accompaniment of victims to medical facilities, referrals for safe housing and services, and prosecution support.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice. Matching funds of $80,500 will supplement the grant.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting access to this professional assistance that helps assault victims take the first steps toward recovery,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Gov. Ivey notified Jennifer Camp, assistant vice president for research, that the grant had been approved.

