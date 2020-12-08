LoginRadius Redefines Conventional Login Opportunities With New-Age Smart and IoT Authentication for Consumers
CIAM leader utilizes a fast and secure approach to login to apps on input-constrained devices
We're very excited for the launch of this feature, which we feel will change the complex authentication experience in Smart and IoT devices for consumers”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leader in consumer identity and access management (CIAM), is excited to announce the launch of a dedicated feature, Smart and IoT Authentication to ensure effortless login to smart and IoT devices.
The new solution will allow consumers to securely and seamlessly login to devices like Smart TV, Alexa, or Gaming Consoles by delegating the authentication process to a standard web or mobile device.
"We're very excited for the launch of this feature, which we feel will change the complex authentication experience in Smart and IoT devices for consumers," said Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
"Our SDKs and APIs for utilizing the Smart and IoT Authentication are entirely open-source, which makes it easier for developers to build off and modify the code based on their exclusive business requirements," he added.
LoginRadius supports two different methods for Smart and IoT Authentication.
QR Code-Based Login: The consumer authenticates on the app by scanning the QR Code displayed on the Smart or IoT Device using the mobile app. This method is beneficial and well-known to consumers as giants like Amazon and WhatsApp are already using it.
Link-Based Login: The consumer authenticates on the app by delegating the authentication to another device by sending a link on the registered email id. Clicking on the link automatically logins the consumer account on the device that initiated the login.
Smart and IoT Authentication will eliminate the unnecessary friction created by passwords. This, in turn, will offer enhanced account security. Also, tracking of the failed login attempts will allow businesses to access risk by taking adaptive security measures like disabling login requests for a limited time.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
