LoginRadius Secures “Overall Leader” Status in 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report for CIAM
Global identity leader sets industry standards in CIAM excellenceCALIFORNIA, SAN FRANCISCO, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a global leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, announces its recognition as an Overall Leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass Report for CIAM. This acknowledgment reaffirms LoginRadius' position as a top-tier provider of CIAM solutions, demonstrating its excellence in Product, Innovation, and Market Leadership.
Compared to its contemporary vendors in the market, LoginRadius is also rated Strong Positive in Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability. The KuppingerCole report highlights LoginRadius’ comprehensive portfolio, which stands out for its robust capabilities tailored to meet the complex demands of today's digital environment.
“LoginRadius is a global CIAM solution provider that addresses almost all use cases at scale. Any organization looking for a flexible but intuitive CIAM should have LoginRadius near the top of their shortlist,” says John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity Research and Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole.
LoginRadius’ key strengths highlighted in the report include:
Advanced Workflow and Policy Design: LoginRadius excels in providing intuitive interfaces for designing workflows and authentication policies, empowering organizations to implement secure and scalable CIAM strategies.
Broad Integration Capabilities: Recognized for its seamless connectivity with third-party Identity Verification (IDV) services, Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), chatbot services, payment gateways, and various Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, LoginRadius offers unparalleled flexibility and interoperability.
Exceptional B2B CIAM Features: LoginRadius supports extensive B2B CIAM functionalities such as compliance checks, per-customer communication and reporting, delegated administration, and granular authentication policies, catering comprehensively to enterprise needs.
Industry-Leading Security Standards: With a wide array of security certifications, including ISO 27001/27017/27018 and SOC 2 Type 2, LoginRadius maintains the highest standards of data security and compliance, ensuring robust protection for customer identities.
Modern, Scalable Architecture: Built on a cloud-first approach with auto-scalable architecture, LoginRadius provides a resilient foundation for organizations looking to future-proof their CIAM infrastructure.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as an Overall Leader by KuppingerCole," says Rakesh Soni, Founder and CEO of LoginRadius. "This achievement underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of CIAM innovation as we continue to pioneer the next generation of identity products that redefine customers’ digital engagement and trust,” he adds.
"The future belongs to security-first identity platforms. We are honored to spearhead the CIAM market with our turnkey solutions that not only strengthen security protocols but also deliver access, governance, and lifecycle capabilities with optimized user experiences," adds Mark Debroeck, Chief Revenue Officer of LoginRadius.
The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report is widely regarded for its impartial evaluation of vendors in the CIAM market, providing valuable insights to organizations seeking cutting-edge identity management solutions.
