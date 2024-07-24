LoginRadius Launches Identity Orchestration to Help Enterprises Boost Customer Experience
LoginRadius, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) vendor, launches Identity Orchestration in its high-performance CIAM platformSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) vendor, announces the launch of identity orchestration offering granular flexibility in designing and deploying identity flows.
As digital interactions become increasingly complex, enterprises face the daunting challenge of providing frictionless authentication and identity experiences while ensuring robust security. Customer preferences also change over time, and enterprises may need to adopt new identity standards, such as passkeys, to conform to broader industry practices.
Moreover, enterprises usually need dedicated programmers to implement changes, deploy new flows, and maintain identity experiences, which can be time-consuming and inefficient.
To help enterprises overcome these challenges, LoginRadius launches Identity Orchestration that empowers anyone with identity expertise to design, test, deploy, and maintain identity experiences through visual workflows that are intuitive, easy to understand, and effortless to update or change.
LoginRadius Identity Orchestration minimizes the time and effort required to manage identity experiences while reducing the need for dedicated development resources. Also, the highly flexible and visual management capabilities empower enterprises to introduce new identity experiences and modify existing workflows to rightly align with the varied needs of different customer segments and brands.
As LoginRadius launches new identity capabilities and upgrades features, they’ll be readily available to deploy through Identity Orchestration. For example, LoginRadius recently launched passkeys authentication based on the FIDO2 open standard. Using Identity Orchestration, enterprises can reliably introduce passkeys to their new and existing customers within minutes, aligning enterprises with the LoginRadius technical edge.
“We’re happy to launch Identity Orchestration and excited to see how enterprises in public and private sectors leverage it to move fast and build world-class customer identity experiences,” says Rakesh Soni, Founding CEO of LoginRadius. “We’re on a mission to solve identity pain points for enterprises and empower them to provide secure, delightful customer experiences.”
For more information on Identity Orchestration by LoginRadius, please refer to the datasheet available here.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube