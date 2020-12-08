Stucco Siding 101 - The Guide to Stucco

Local roofing & siding contractor, Malanda Exteriors, provides business/homeowners information about installing stucco siding.

MORRISVILLE, PA, US, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stucco has been around for centuries! It is no wonder why; stucco is durable, sturdy, aesthetically pleasing, and a classic option for exterior siding. In fact, it became especially popular for homes in the 1950's. More over, to properly apply stucco takes a trained hand, much like an artist! Malanda Exteriors specializes in stucco siding for residential and commercial properties. Their team of roofing & siding contractors have been creating beautiful stucco exteriors for over 20 years! Thus, they were knowledgeable enough to answer all our questions about stucco exteriors! They went over some stucco 101s! Their guide is perfect for the home owner or business owner considering stucco for their building's exterior. Additionally, they answered all the questions you may have about stucco siding such as.... "What is stucco?", "Types of stucco?", "What stucco colors are there?", "Can you paint stucco?" and "How to stucco". You can find their article on the matter on their new website as well!

What is stucco?

Stucco is a kind of textured siding that can be applied to both interiors and exteriors of buildings. It is created with cement plaster and has been widely used as siding since ancient Greece! No two stucco exteriors are alike. In fact, it can come in a variety of colors and textures.

Stucco siding has come back in popularity due to its many positive features such as...

1. Durable and long-lasting

2. Highly customizable

3. Affordable and virtually maintenance-free

4. Resistant to fire, fungus, rot and even insects

What Stucco Colors Are There?

There are a lot of stucco colors you can choose from! Classic stucco has a neutral tan color but white is very popular in places like the coastal Mediterranean. You can also go bold with colors such as pink, black and even blue. For even more natural and earthy options you can go with green or grey.

Can you Paint Stucco?

The short answer is yes. Stucco, like any other surface can be painted. Now if it is a good idea to paint it or not can vary depending on several factors. The best option is to ask a stucco expert before deciding to paint your stucco siding. You can always contact Malanda Exteriors for a free consultation!

Be sure to check out the full article for even more useful information on stucco siding on their brand new website! On there they go over the types of stucco and how to stucco in great detail. Moreover, they wanted the local surrounding Bucks County, PA areas to know that they can call on Malanda Exteriors for all their roofing and siding needs! Thank you Malanda Exteriors for all the helpful information on stucco!