Dragon Con and Arc Manor Announce New Award Honoring Five-Time Hugo Winner Mike Resnick
Dragon Con and Arc Manor (publishers of Galaxy’s Edge magazine) announce a new annual award for science fiction short stories to encourage new writers.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragon Con and Arc Manor (publisher of Galaxy’s Edge magazine) are pleased to announce the creation of The Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction, to be awarded during the annual Dragon Awards ceremony.
Prior to his death in early 2020, Mike Resnick created and edited the first seven years of Galaxy’s Edge magazine with the express intent of providing a paying venue for newer writers of short fiction as well as enhanced exposure for them by including major headliners in each issue.
Mike believed that successful authors and editors have an obligation to “pay it forward” and help new writers, just like he and his peers had been helped in their day. There was no better example of someone who lived that sentiment than Mike. In fact, he helped so many new authors that a whole cadre of them are affectionately called “Mike’s Writer Children.” Many of them have gone on to become successful, making professional sales to major publishers around the world.
Mike’s own literary success was remarkable. He won five Hugo awards from a record thirty-seven nominations. He is also listed by Locus magazine as having won more awards for short fiction than any other science fiction writer, and his novella The Seven Views of Olduvai Gorge is one of the most awarded stories in science fiction, having won awards around the world (with numerous translations).
Both Dragon Con and Arc Manor, the publisher of Mike’s Galaxy’s Edge magazine, are honored to carry forward the “paying it forward” tradition that meant so much to Mike by creating a new award for new writers in short fiction. The award is specifically designed to be easy to enter, without prior qualifications or fees, with the sole restriction being that it needs to be a new science fiction work by a new writer.
The Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction will be awarded annually at the Dragon Awards ceremony during Dragon Con. The winning story’s author will receive a trophy and a cash prize; in addition, the story will be bought by Galaxy’s Edge (now edited by one of Mike’s writer-daughters, Lezli Robyn) at their prevailing rates for publication in the magazine.
More information on the award may be obtained from:
www.ArcManorBooks.com/resnick
More information on Galaxy’s Edge magazine may be obtained at:
www.GalaxysEdge.com
ABOUT ARC MANOR: Arc Manor is an independent press based In Rockville, Maryland. It publishes science fiction and fantasy under the Phoenix Pick and CAEZIK SF & Fantasy imprints and has published Galaxy’s Edge magazine since March 2013.
ABOUT DRAGON CON: Dragon Con is the internationally known pop culture convention held each Labor Day in Atlanta. Organized for fans, Dragon Con features more than about 3,500 hours of comics, film, television, costuming, art, music, and gaming over four days. For more information, please visit www.dragoncon.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
