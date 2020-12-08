GfK hackathon competition will focus on innovations for electric vehicles, hybrids
Undergraduate teams will draw on data science, analytics as they vie for $5,000 prizeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gas prices may have plummeted, but Americans are not giving up on alternative energy – and one clear sign of this commitment is the exploding popularity of electric and hybrid cars.
In the third NextGen Data Science Hackathon Competition, GfK will award a $5,000 grand prize to the team that develops and presents the most convincing plan for a new device or service related to these innovative vehicles. Undergraduate students in any major can take part in the event, working from any US location.
Interested students should register at this link
During a 10-day hackathon – March 22nd to 31st – GfK will give students access to data sets from GfK’s AutoMobility™ research program and a variety of other sources, encouraging the teams to use these and other insights in creating 5-minute presentations for their ideas.
Marketers and researchers from client companies will help to set the challenges and act as mentors and judges as GfK selects the finalists and then the winning team.
Watch a video about the 2020 NextGen Data Science Hackathon Competition
“EVs and hybrids are top of mind with our OEM clients – and provide a powerful inspiration for innovative thinking,” said Julie Kenar, SVP (Consulting) on GfK’s AutoMobility team. “We are proud to be giving undergraduates an opportunity for teamwork and deep collaboration at a time when so many students activities have been muted or canceled. And the opportunity to interact with our clients on such a timely and relevant project is truly invaluable.”
The NextGen Competition began in 2011 with a focus on traditional research methods and goals. Over the years, the contest has evolved to reflect the changing toolkit and role of market researchers and data scientists. In 2018, GfK made a hackathon the centerpiece of the competition, with teams from Point Park University and the College of Staten Island (City University of New York) taking first place the past two years.
