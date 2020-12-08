France Air Expo to return to Lyon-Bron airport in June 2021 - AERO EXPO France
France Air Expo is the second General Aviation Exhibition in Europe and the preferred destination for aviation enthusiasts.LYON, FRANCE, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- France Air Expo is the second General Aviation Exhibition in Europe.
The Organiser, Adone Events, has announced that Lyon is the preferred destination for aviation enthusiasts.
Lyon-Bron airport: a strategic choice
“We were warmly welcomed by Pierre Marnotte, director of Lyon-Bron airport, and his team, who share the same passion and commitment as us for setting up a great event in 2021,” enthused Didier Mary. A true partnership has been created, with the shared ambition of promoting the event but also with Lyon-Bron as the preferred airport for private aviation.
Lyon is France’s second-largest city and one of the largest conurbations with Greater Lyon. It has two airports and a high-speed train service less than ten minutes from the city centre. A shuttle service between the station and Lyon airports is scheduled. Lyon’s hotel capacity is substantial, and the city’s reputation for gastronomy will attract many pilots and enthusiasts.
The youngest visitors will not be forgotten, with the Greater Lyon Aviation initiation certificates (BIA) being awarded (to nearly 1,000 young pilots) and with an even bigger area dedicated to training for careers in aviation.
• An exhibition for the aviation of the future
With the increase of manufacturers towards greener aviation, the exhibition will have a dedicated area for electric and hybrid propulsion as well as all the technological improvements that will promote the ecological transition of the general aviation sector.
General Aviation has always been, like Formula 1 in the automotive sector, the laboratory for the creation and technological advances which then shift into civil aviation.
It is for these reasons that many manufacturers are multiplying their projects in this sector. We will find them at the exhibition in June 2021, with promising innovations.
Organised in partnership with key institutions of general aviation like AOPA France and FFA (French Aeronautical Federation), FFPLUM and many more, France Air Expo brings together, the leading players in general aviation, offering customers the latest industrial innovations.
The exhibition is primarily aimed at attracting owners, pilots, flying clubs, enthusiasts, and professionals from the world of general aviation.
Most of the major aircraft manufacturers and equipment manufacturers, in general aviation, participate each year at the exhibition. Cessna, Beechcraft, Embraer, Pilatus, Tecnam, Bell, Robinson, Bose, Garmin, Jeppesen, and many more showcase their products and services, as they meet buyers from all over Europe.
About Adone Events
Adone Events is an event company based in Cannes, France, specialized in aviation exhibitions. Adone Event’s professionals are experts in event management, sponsorship sourcing, marketing management, design and corporate branding, public relations management and project management.
For over 18 years, the company has organized prestigious events in collaboration with some of the event industry’s key players.
Adone Event’s worldwide shows include Abu Dhabi Air Expo, Middle East Aviation Conference, France Air Expo, African Airshow and Saudi International Airshow.
About France Air Expo
Organised by Adone events,
France Air Expo is the only general aviation exhibition in France and the second one in Europe. Initiated in Cannes in 2006, it attracts nearly 18,000 pilots and enthusiasts each year with:
+ than 300 exhibitors and represented brands
+ than 100 aircraft from ultralights to private jets
+ than 30 000 sqm exhibition surface
The whole aviation community recognises the facilities at Lyon-Bron. The 1,820-metre runway makes it possible for many aircraft to land without weight restrictions. The aim is to increase the number of exhibitors and to extend the range of aircraft on display, towards both lighter and heavier aircraft. The event is ideally located a few metres from the FBO (Fixed-base operator), with ample parking for visitors.
This location brings the event closer to a greater number of cities less than 1h30 flight away by single-engine. Pilots, flying club directors and general aviation professionals, from light aircraft to business aviation, will certainly come to the event in greater numbers. The proximity of countries such as Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg will also draw more international visitors.
