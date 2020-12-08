Does Your Law Firm Need a Digital Marketing Agency?

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The question of whether you need to engage with a professional digital marketing agency or do the digital marketing yourself comes down to the age-old conflict in any business – time vs. money. Not surprisingly, the “time vs. money” dichotomy is where the rubber meets the road with regard to digital marketing. There is really no way around it.

In this article, we will talk about the “time vs. money” choice in all aspects of marketing your law firm. As you will see, the “time vs. money” choice is ubiquitous in almost any decision we make. If, after reading this article, you want more information to help you understand whether a professional digital marketing agency in West Palm Beach is worth the cost, then we welcome you to reach out to Oamii, the premier legal digital marketing agency in West Palm Beach.

We can help you market your firm so you can build your book of business. Not only do we assist with website creation, SEO, PPC, and video marketing, but we are here to help you with all of your digital marketing in West Palm Beach, Florida.

We are up and running at full speed during the Covid-19 crisis. So, we invite you to contact our marketing agency in West Palm Beach today. Our Oamii premier legal marketing professionals can provide effective marketing services that are second to none, at a reasonable price point. Contact us today by filling out our online contact form, or by calling us at 561-228-4111.

Doing It Yourself

You may expect a blog by a digital marketing agency to try to convince you that you need to hire a professional digital marketing company for your law firm. We won’t do that here. You should know that it is possible for you to market your law firm in the digital space.

What will it take for you to do it yourself? Mostly, a large investment in time. As you likely already know, there is a substantial learning curve with any type of technology. That learning curve gets compounded by the fact that technology changes as such a fast pace. So, even when you master the nuances of WordPress, or marketing on Facebook, the platforms will change a little or a lot.

That being said, the key with doing it yourself is having the time and energy to learn how to create a website and have a presence on the various platforms available to lawyers. That means:

1. Getting a domain,

2. Building a website,

3. Learning how to update the site,

4. Learning how to create a google ad,

5. Learning how to keep updated on social media like Facebook and Twitter,

6. Learning how to create and manage email campaigns,

7. Learning how to create and distribute a periodic newsletter . . . To name a few.

It sounds like a lot, but it can be done. The problem comes when you need to juggle your law practice to your marketing. Just how much time will you have per week to devote to a digital marketing (in addition to any offline marketing you do)?

Finally, to make sure you take care of SEO for your website, you will also want to create a regular “blog” or other content to keep your website updated and to build credibility to get higher up on Google ratings, so your site will ultimately appear on page one of a search results page.

Thus, there is a cost/benefit analysis you need to do. Is the benefit of saving money on a digital marketing agency worth the cost in time that you need to devote to doing it yourself.

Giving the Baton to a Pro at Digital Marketing

Well, if all the things listed above sound exhausting, then it may make more sense for you to spend the money – and save the time – to go for the help of a professional digital marketing agency in West Palm Beach or elsewhere. For a predictable fee, all of your marketing needs can be handled by the marketing pros, who are able to understand the various platforms and keep up to date on all the technology changes.

Indeed, depending upon your marketing budget, and marketing needs, it may be worth the money to outsource your marketing work.

In fact, one piece us lawyers fail to consider is that we often put marketing low on the priority list. Which often means that we never get to our marketing duties at all. That can be bad for the long-term health of a firm.

Let Oamii the Digital Marketing Agency in West Palm Beach Get You to Where You Want to Be

Oamii is laser-focused on digital marketing for law firms. Let us help you. We dedicate ourselves to optimizing your legal web design to deliver quality content to bring in new business. We have the tools and the team to make sure that your brand, your webpage, and your firm are top-of-mind.

When you invest in marketing for your law firm, you want to work with an agency that brings your law firm the best results and understands the temperature of the marketplace. You want to get the most out of your advertising budget and get the best return on investment.

As a legal digital marketing company in West Palm Beach, Oamii provides quality products and services to our clients while keeping their best interests in mind, making use of the best legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach, Florida. Our deliverables are always provided on schedule, budget, and scope.

Indeed, our company provides a comprehensive range of business marketing solutions that allow our clients to efficiently grow their businesses. We stand behind our commitments by ensuring exceptional services, quality leadership and technical expertise. As a result, we have become a leader in the West Palm Beach digital marketing arena. Furthermore, we also provide software engineering consulting services to both private and public sector clients. These services include project management, software development, testing, quality assurance, and much more for desktop, mobile, and cloud applications. We help our clients align their software development life cycle with business goals while dramatically reducing development and maintenance costs.

You have a choice with your marketing dollars and resources. If you want to increase your marketing reach and want a company that focuses on SEO for law firms, then look to the help of an experienced, professional, legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach. Look no further than Oamii to crack the code on how to improve your marketing game. We welcome you to contact us at Oamii to help you market your firm and build your book of business. Please fill out our online contact form, or call us at 561-228-4111 today.

Source: https://www.oamii.com/does-your-firm-need-a-digital-marketing-agency/