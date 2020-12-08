Rick Ross & Friends Covid-Safe Concert at Miramar December 19th Presented by “Drive-In Groovy”
Enjoy Live Music With Friends Again With Rick Ross and Friends on December 19thMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get your Groove on and enjoy live music from Rick Ross and Friends at Miramar December 19th. This special live music event is presented by Drive-In Groovy- the safe way to experience live music again. Drive-in Groovy is hosting this amazing Rick Ross show to raise awareness for their new 20 city concert series event for 2021 where you enjoy the show from the socially distant comfort of your own car and personal platform!
“Every day I’m hustlin’,” were the first words uttered by Rick Ross on the Miami rapper’s debut single many years ago, and he still continues to hustle with a new strategic partnership announced this week with Jetdoc, the fastest-growing Telehealth company which provides affordable access to healthcare to millions. Ross has been hinting
over the last few months about his forthcoming project Richer Than I've Ever Been, and now it looks as if Rozay has a tentative release date of his 11thstudio album for January 2021.
The Miramar Concert will be held on the 19th of December and will also be live streamed on Omnis. For more details visit www.driveingroovy.com.
The fun and nostalgic experience of drive in movies is getting a little more groovy with Drive In Groovy, coming to the biggest and best cities 2021l! Drive-In Groovy is the only COVID approved show where everyone is VIP with reserved platforms next to your designated parking spot and contactless food and drink delivery directly. Watch for updates, cities and artists on their website at www.DriveinGrovvy.com . Tickets for December 19ths Rick Ross and Friends are on sale now.
Drive In Groovy will bring a variety of groovy artists including Jermain Dupri, Dave Hollister, Carl Thomas, Pleasure P, City Girls, and Lil Pump with more to be announced for future dates. The cities and talent lines ups will be continuously updated so check the website for dates and details!!
After you arrive at the concert, you will be escorted to your parking spot, which will be right next to your reserved platform. You will then be able to enjoy the concert while remaining safe and following CDC guidelines. Using a virtual online platform that you can access directly from your phone, attendees will be able to order food and drinks, which will be personally delivered to your platform via contactless delivery.
The upcoming Drive In Groovy VIP experience shows will continue to cities like San Diego, Las Vegas, Portland, Denver, San Francisco, New York City, New Orleans, and Cincinnati with dates announced later this fall. Visit the website to see more cities and performers at www.DriveinGroovy.com
About Drive-In Groovy
“Drive-in Groovy!“ Bring out the whole family and enjoy tunes from your favorite artist, all while being safe and social distancing! Food and drinks can be ordered from your phone using our virtual online system and one of our associates will personally deliver it to your platform with contactless delivery! Having a blast while staying safe is the main objective, we provide both! Park your car, walk in, get comfy in your private VIP platform that will be directly next to your parking spot and get ready to GROOVE!
