PRINTERPREZZ ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $16 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING

U.S.-based PrinterPrezz has labs for metal and polymer 3D printing, enabling distributed design and manufacturing for partners worldwide.

PrinterPrezz completed a $16 million Series A financing round to expand its engineering teams and ramp development efforts to improve medical device innovation.

PrinterPrezz has robust AM technology platforms for developing medical devices with metals and polymers. The future of med device development is in joining novel materials with proprietary technology.” — Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz

FREMONT, CA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced completion of a $16 million Series A financing round which includes $9 million of new money. D. One Vision Management through its DOV Singularity Fund served as the largest financial investor and co-lead, Boutique Venture Partners served as the investment syndicate organizer and co-lead, Berkeley Catalyst Fund served as co-lead investor, and Solvay Ventures as strategic investor.

The funding will be utilized to expand PrinterPrezz’s engineering teams and to ramp development efforts in specialized materials and technologies to improve medical device innovation.

Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “PrinterPrezz has robust additive manufacturing technology platforms for developing next generation medical devices both with metals and polymers. We also have a platform to extend our regulatory pathway experience. PrinterPrezz continues to offer opportunities for innovative medical device companies to leverage our infrastructure and know-how to speed their time-to-market.

We believe that the future of medical device development is in the joining of novel materials with proprietary technology,” continued Shetty. “PrinterPrezz continues to build partnerships to develop these processes. This investment validates our model and secures our opportunity to explore nanotechnology and other applications for truly life changing innovations. I am grateful to our investors, employees and customers for their support and commitment.”

Dr. Rami El Assal, Managing General Partner and Co-founder of Boutique Venture Partners that specializes in early-stage investments in life sciences and healthcare, commented, “What impresses me most about PrinterPrezz is their ability to provide an end-to-end solution for medical devices from concept to production. By addressing the needs of companies at various stages, PrinterPrezz helps speed innovation.” Dr. S. Thaddeus Connelly, General Partner and Co-founder of Boutique Venture Partners, added, “The recent FDA clearance of six medical devices was a clear demonstration of PrinterPrezz’s capabilities.”

David You, Founder and CEO of D. One Vision Management, said, “We believe the

Medifacturing™ infrastructure with the foundry ecosystem that PrinterPrezz is building will bring about a new era in the health care industry. With its platform-based approach, ability to leverage the versatility and design freedoms of additive manufacturing for medical device innovation and its R&D efforts, PrinterPrezz fits our investment philosophy perfectly, applying technology to the betterment of the global human population. We look forward to working with this enthusiastic and multi-disciplinary team to further grow the business.”

“Expanding healthcare solutions leveraging our high-performance polymers is a key part of Solvay’s growth strategy,” said Matt Jones, Managing Director of Solvay Ventures. “The cross functional team at PrinterPrezz has proven their ability to shorten the development cycle for 3D printed devices.”

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements including 21CFR211 and 21CFR820, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.

About Boutique Venture Partners

Boutique Venture Partners focuses on early-stage investments in emerging healthcare and life sciences to create disruptive solutions at scale. We are a team of hardcore scientists and clinicians who partner with authentic entrepreneurs who bring together multi-disciplinary expertise, intellectual property, and a commitment to ground-breaking advances in health and wellness. https://www.boutiquevc.com/

About D. One Vision Management

D. One Vision Management (DOV) is a New York-based firm investing in hardcore

technologies and disruptive solutions. With its flagship fund, DOV Singularity Fund (DOVSF), DOV aims to create an investment ecosystem. To shape the future of singularity, we dedicate capital to support human-centered technological development that enable a better future of the world and make the maximum positive impact for human society. We strive to create value by investing in great businesses where DOV’s capital, strategic insight, global relationships and operational support can drive transformation. By leveraging the contrarian culture and willingness to embrace complexity, we will identify different paths to value across economic cycles. www.dreamonevision.com

About Berkley Catalyst Fund

The Berkeley Catalyst Fund sources deals from UC Berkeley, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, UC San Francisco, associated incubators and accelerators, and alumni throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. https://berkeleycatalystfund.com/

About Solvay Ventures

Solvay Ventures is the Venture Capital fund of Solvay, investing in breakthrough technologies in advanced materials, devices and business model innovation. Operating since 2005, Solvay Ventures is currently investing out of a €80 million global evergreen fund. Solvay Ventures targets early-stage investment opportunities with a focus on startups solving problems in sustainable resources, energy transition, increased well-being, and digital age. Beyond capital, Solvay Ventures leverages the resources at Solvay to help accelerate technology and market adoption. https://www.solvay.com/en/innovation/solvay-ventures