Local Cigar Lounge, The Smoke Ring, Offers Premium Cigar Lounge Experience
Local Cigar Lounge, The Smoke Ring of Webster, TX, offers premium cigar lounge experience. Gives homegrown boutique feel to the classic cigar lounge.
More than just an extensive humidor, The Smoke Ring is THE premier cigar lounge experience.”WEBSTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge, The Smoke Ring, is pleased to offer a premium lounge experience to their customers. Those that like an extensive humidor will find this cigar boutique to be a treasure. For over twenty-four years, The Smoke Ring has been providing a premium cigar lounge experience to the greater Webster, TX area.
Their website invites people to “come relax." The lounge is open to the public and does not offer private memberships, however, customers are offered the opportunity to “become an extended member of our community” with an annual on-site locker service.
A look inside this local cigar lounge showcases three main areas. The first space is the entrance with glass display cases showcasing premium merchandise. There is a natural stone countertop where patrons can have a seat and take their time with their purchases.
The second space is a distinguished and stylish lounge. Here is where customers will find luxurious, oversized leather lounge chairs, high-quality tables with natural stone ashtrays, and four large television screens. This is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some time alone or with friends.
Then of course there is the humidor. It is well-stocked and offers a plethora of brands. In addition to the massive selection, they also provide a range of other accessories.
The atmosphere is casual at this local cigar lounge, yet it offers a premium cigar lounge experience. There is a warm feeling inside that makes every customer feel like a VIP. This homegrown atmosphere is what causes people want to hang out and stay a while.
The Smoke Ring’s Facebook and Instagram pages offer glimpses inside the humidor and often feature new additions. Following them on social media is strongly encouraged to learn about upcoming sales and promotions.
Customers that are active military or first responders are entitled to a discount. As an extension of their gratitude, they offer 10% off of every purchase as well as 15% off of box purchases.
The Smoke Ring follows all CDC guidelines and has social distancing measures in place. All customers must be 21 or older and should wear a mask while browsing. Patrons are also asked to remain six feet apart from the staff and other customers.
It is easy to understand why people choose The Smoke Ring as their local cigar lounge. Visit them at 17066 Highway 3, Park Plaza One, Webster, TX 77598.
Check out their website at SmokeRingCigars.com. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram @thesmokeringcl.
