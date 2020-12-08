Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The CHRISTMAS GIFT OF A LIFETIME

TheJimarian bible deserves no less, and will benefit from the open minds and hearts of readers intent upon changing not just their lives and perspectives, but their purpose on earth.”
— D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, midwest Book Review

USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE CHRISTMAS GIFT OF A LIFETIME!

It’s THE GREATEST OF ADVENTURES. A TRIP THROUGH THE SUBCONSCIOUS MIND!

Send hardcopies to the family members and friends you most love and receive a FREE PDF COPY FOR YOURSELF.

It’s a dangerous and exhilarating trip; filled by evil false-personalities and irrational thoughts. The journey’s adventure is through secret thought tunnels and explores regions of the mind never before revealed, that of TRUE KNOWLEDGE OF ONE’S VERY OWN EXISTENCE.

jimar is the guide

THE JIMARIAN BIBLE IS THE TREASURE MAP
WHO ARE YOU & WHAT DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE?
HEALTH, LOVE, ROMANCE, SEX, FINANCIAL SECURITY, POLITICS AND EVERYDAY LIVING TAKE ON DIFFERENT PSYCHOLOGICAL CONNOTATIONS AND CONSEQUENCES DEPENDING UPON ONE’S CHOICE OF RELIGION AND PHILOSOPHY.

100 YEARS OF LIVING VS AN INFINITY IN TIME & SPACE
WHAT IS YOUR PLACE IN THE UNIVERSAL ALL
James Joyce
QUEST EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION
