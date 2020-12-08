CANSTART: An Initiative by Cansoft Technologies to Help Startup Companies in Canada
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cansoft was a tech startup in Canada back in 2013. The company started with 3 people and a big dream in a small basement office. The idea behind it was to provide a local solution to go global throughout the power of SEO, digital marketing and software development.
Cansoft CEO, Kazi Mamun states: "We wanted to create, explore and design new products and services for our industry. After years of hard work and dedication, our team grew and managed to keep us ahead of the competitive tech curve. Research and development are our core strength and this has helped us to become the company we are today. We are organizing this business event in Canada to be able to re-give to Canadian entrepreneurs."
How does this CanStart initiative works?
The way it works is pretty simple in fact. It does not matter if the applicants only has an idea or if has a fully functional start-up, Cansoft wants to hear from them!
Once an applicant have submitted your project to Cansoft, they will take the time to read each and every project descriptions and choose the most promising ones.
During this process, they are listening to a 5-minute pitch from each participant and evaluate each one on a variety of criteria. The criteria are ranging from the viability of the project to the technical realizations and your business plan.
Once a start-up is chosen to participate in program, applicants will receive the complete list of evaluation criteria and prepare their pitch with those in mind. Once all the 5-minutes pitches are over, they will be selecting the projects that are the most promising for investors.
The Judges
For such an initiative in Canada, startup pitch will be judged by:
The CEO with an extensive background in Tech, Website, IT and Software development. He will mainly be judging the technical aspect of your startup and the feasibility of your project.
The Vice President with an extensive background in Marketing and Social Media management. She will mainly be judging the marketing aspect of your startup and the creativity behind it.
The CFO with an extensive background in Finance and business management. He will mainly be judging the financial part of your startup and the investment possibilities related to your project.
An outside branding expert with an extensive background in brand management and advertisement. He/She will mainly be judging the brand an applicant wants to create for your startup and the scalability of the business.
Cansoft judges will be covering all aspects of business to be sure that applicants have everything you need to become the next big investment opportunity in Canada. They are there to not only judge your idea but to inform and share knowledge. They have all been part of a startup in Canada at some point or another and they know the challenges and opportunities that you will encounter in the future.
What is the goal of this initiative?
The goal of each participant is to impress the judges to convince them of the viability and the potential of their project. Once this is done, Cansoft will reach out to its partners to bring them this investment opportunity in Canada. They will also, as mentioned before, contribute with a high-value digital marketing plan and the executions of that plan.
