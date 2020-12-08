Tampa Bay Physicians Unite to Treat Long Haul COVID Symptoms

Over the last several months, many individuals who contracted COVID-19 have complained of symptoms well past testing negative for the disease.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last several months, many individuals who contracted COVID-19 have complained of symptoms well past testing negative for the disease. The individuals suffer lasting effects from the virus and have become known as “COVID Long Haul Survivors.” Since COVID is still not well understood, this population has been largely ignored and underserviced. Two Tampa Bay Physicians have come together to investigate, understand, and treat the symptoms that effect this significant population.

Drs. Leah Teekell Taylor and Lana Garner are an innovative team. Their medical practice, DOCS Outside the Box!, was founded on the principle of blending family medicine with holistic practices to treat individuals who have not found resolution to their medical needs. The clinic has been successful in treating misdiagnosed or rare conditions and COVID has proven to be another problem in need of their attention. Since March 2020 the team has treated hundreds of individuals, gained exposure to the virus, and expanded their understanding on the effects of the disease.

Dr. Teekell Taylor, Dr. Garner, and DOCS Outside the Box! are currently treating COVID -19 in an outpatient setting. They have developed protocols and designed remedies that focus on addressing a patient’s individual symptoms. Their innovative approach has included a collection of therapeutics including EECP, IV Therapy, Chinese Herbs, Oxygen, Nutraceuticals, Homeopathics, and prescription medications. The team has worked with many “long haulers” and are excited about the promise seen in their protocols.

The work of Drs. Leah Teekell Taylor and Lana Garner have proven beneficial for many, but the Doctors continue to be concerned with the trend. They have found that patients who seek treatment early experience better recovery than those who delay until they are seriously sick. They encourage everyone to seek treatment immediately after showing symptoms for COVID and not to wait until the disease progresses.

“We have seen hundreds of people who have contracted COVID,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “We are concerned about lasting effects but have seen positive outcomes for people that sought treatment early.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

