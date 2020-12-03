2020-12-03 16:28:26.77 Lee's Summit Woman Wins $155,000 Show Me Cash Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Theresa Schreckler of Lee’s Summit loves to play Show Me Cash. Her excitement for the Missouri Lottery Draw Game  paid off when her ticket was one of three to match all five numbers drawn on Oct. 22, equally splitting the $465,000 jackpot. 

“I was scanning my tickets and something really weird popped up on the screen. It said ‘See retailoer’ or something like that,” Schreckler shared. “So I went to the customer service counter and they printed me a receipt and wouldn’t tell me anything else. They said I had to call the Lottery, and I called and it was great!”

Schreckler purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at QuikTrip, 1450 NE M291 Highway, in Lee’s Summit. The winning numbers on Oct. 22 were 8, 24, 34, 35 and 36, awarding each ticket holder a prize of $155,000. 

Schreckler said she plans to use some of her winnings to pay bills. 

Show Me Cash is a $1 daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $248,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $36.3 million went to education programs in the county.

