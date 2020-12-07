Court Sessions Suspended in Judicial District 22B (Davidson and Davie Counties) Due to COVID-19

Court officials in Davidson and Davie counties have announced that several individuals associated with the courts in both counties have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms and waiting for test results.

Out of an abundance of caution and to help protect the public and court staff, all superior courts in both Davidson and Davie counties are suspended for the next two weeks (December 6-18). Superior courts will resume in January 2021.

All district courts in each county are suspended for the next two weeks, EXCEPT as follows:

Davidson County

Domestic Violence court will be held as previously scheduled on December 14.

First Appearances will be held each day at 10:00 a.m. in Courtroom A.

Domestic Violence ex parte motions will be considered once each day at 10:30 a.m.

Juvenile Court in will be held as scheduled on December 9, 10, 16, and 17, but only critical cases will be heard. All other cases will be continued. If you have a case during this time, you will receive a schedule as usual telling you if your case will be heard or continued.

A judge will be in Courtroom A each day from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to handle essential matters.

Small claims court in Thomasville will be held as usual.

Davie County

First Appearances will be held at 10:00 a.m. each day.

Domestic Violence ex parte motions will be considered once each day at 10:00 a.m. Return hearings on domestic violence ex partes will be scheduled for hearing as necessary.

The Juvenile Session already scheduled for Friday, December 11, will be held as scheduled.

A judge will be in the courthouse each day from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. to handle essential matters.

Small claims court is canceled for December 14.

As of now, the schedule for December 21 to January 1 will remain as previously scheduled, with only very limited courts.

District Courts will resume January 4, 2021.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov