NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency seeks public feedback on plans for disaster recovery and mitigation funds

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to three action plans for spending U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds in areas of the state impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The proposed amendments would include modifications to the Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Florence, and Mitigation action plans previously approved by HUD.

The proposed amendments seek to simplify programs and spending across all three grants provided by HUD. The total CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT grant funds total more than $947 million in federal disaster recovery funding for homeowner recovery, affordable housing, property buyout, and other programs.

The public comment periods for Substantial Action Plan Amendment 7 for Hurricane Matthew CDBG-DR, Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 for Hurricane Florence CDBG-DR, and Substantial Action Plan Amendment 1 for Mitigation CDBG-MIT are open until January 7, 2021.

All three action plans and the draft amendments are available for review online. Public comments are strongly encouraged to be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Those wishing to submit comments may also do so by U.S. Postal Service to Attn: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. To date, North Carolina has invested more than $3.6 billion in state and federal funding to help the state recover from damage caused by hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian and Isaias. Learn more about NCORR’s programs here.

