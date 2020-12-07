Wyoming Wildlife magazine launches new e-edition

Now, each print subscription comes with access to the new e-edition with more content.

11/30/2020 9:42:32 PM

Cheyenne - Starting in December, subscribers of the award-winning Wyoming Wildlife magazine can enjoy the publication on-the-go with exclusive extra content. Now, each print subscription comes with access to the new e-edition with more content only available online.

“After 84 years in print, it’s exciting to announce an expansion for our readers,” said Tracie Binkerd, editor. “Our print edition is not going away. Wyoming Wildlife’s e-edition allows us to share with our readers content that can’t be printed, like videos and easy access to websites mentioned in the magazine. You’ll still get the same great articles and photos in our print magazine while getting more bonus content online.”

Access to the e-edition is easy and included in the cost of a subscription. To view the e-edition:

Visit wgfd.wyo.gov/magazine

Scroll to select “manage your account.”

“manage your account.” Log in using your zip code and your customer number, which can be found on the magazine label above your name.

When prompted, set up your password.If you do not have an email address on file, select “change email” on the left menu to add your email address to your account.

Log in using your email address and the password you just set up.

Click on “view digital issues” and select the magazine issue you would like to view.

For help accessing the e-edition, call subscription services at 1-800-710-8345.

The subject of the December issue is the grizzly bear. To celebrate, anyone can access the December 2020 e-edition with or without a subscription. Read online today.

About Wyoming Wildlife Magazine Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Subscribe now with a special holiday price of $12 for 12 issues by calling (800) 710-8345 or online.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -