Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to hold public teleconference Dec. 15

The meeting starts at 11 a.m. by telephone.

12/7/2020 8:51:43 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will hold a public meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 by telephone. The Commission will be asked to vote to approve payment for architectural work on the Cody Regional Office, approve revisions to Chapter 1, Regulation Governing Access to Records and approve revisions to Commission Policy VI A, Public Records. 

To participate in the public meeting call 877-278-2734 and enter 631260. The full agenda and other meeting material are available on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at (307)777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

 

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

