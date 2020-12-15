GSSG Solar Hires Veteran Banker as Director of Project Finance
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSSG Solar Japan, KK, a subsidiary of GSSG Solar, LLC announces the hiring of Satoshi Iwase as Director of Project Finance based in Tokyo. Iwase-san joins GSSG with over 30 years of experience in asset management, securitization, and project finance. He was recently a Senior Manager at one of GSSG’s lending partners, Shinsei Bank, LTD, a leader in renewables lending.
Iwase-san will deepen the company’s relationships with domestic Japanese lenders and spearhead the origination, negotiation, and documentation of new project loans. In addition to approximately USD 1B of project financings in Japan, Iwase-san will contribute to the Company’s growing need for project finance for projects originating from its Taipei office.
“We are excited to welcome Iwase-san to GSSG. His depth of experience in project finance will be instrumental in strengthening our relationships with Japanese lenders and executing on our growing project finance needs in the APAC region,” said Adrian Archambault, who leads the firm’s global financings.
“I am excited to have Iwase-san join our Tokyo team. Having known Iwase-san for over a decade, I know that his leadership track record of execution will be valuable as we enter this exciting period of growth across our portfolio of high value FIT projects,” added Yoshiyasu Sumi, GSSG Solar’s Japan country manager.
About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service renewable energy investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital appreciation through select investments in high quality renewables projects worldwide. www.gssgsolar.com
