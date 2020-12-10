GSSG Solar Promotes Two Leaders to Lead Development and Asset Management
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSSG Solar Japan, KK, a subsidiary of GSSG Solar, LLC, announced the promotion of two of its key members in the Tokyo office. Koji Shiga was promoted to Director of Development while Toshimichi Wago was promoted to Director of Asset Management. Shiga-san will take on all responsibilities related to permitting the firm’s portfolio of Japanese projects. Wago-san will assume responsibilities associated with the operations and reporting of the 220 MW of projects managed by the Company, including 34 MW of operational projects.
“Shiga-san recently led the full permitting of ~75 MW of projects in the GSSG pipeline. His dedication to clear and timely communication with local permitting agencies along with his commitment to local stakeholders (landowners and communities) made him a logical choice to lead our excellent development team on our remaining development stage projects. He will also lead this effort on all acquired projects in Japan. We are excited to extend this responsibility to Shiga-san,” said Yoshiyasu Sumi, GSSG Solar’s Japan Country Manager.
“Wago-san is a thoughtful leader who has proven his ability to effectively communicate internally and externally across our portfolio. He has overseen the selection of top-tier EPC and O&M providers and undertaken the management of these firms for our projects under construction. As our asset management undertakings continue to grow, we feel confident on his ability to lead and improve this important aspect of our business for our investors,” said Yoshiyasu Sumi.
About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service renewable energy investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital appreciation through select investments in high quality renewables projects worldwide. www.gssgsolar.com
