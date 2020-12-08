GSSG Announces Construction of 9 MW New Hampshire Portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- GSSG Solar announces seven solar facilities across four municipalities in New Hampshire that will be operational by the end of the year. The nine megawatt portfolio is made possible under the state’s Group Net Metering Program through the enactment of Senate Bill 98, which allows New Hampshire rate payers to benefit from cost savings from solar projects located in the state.
The projects were developed by Portsmouth based New England Solar Garden (NESG), who managed the local development process including working with landowners and local planning and zoning committees.
Precision Renewables, along with several local subcontractors, is providing the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services for the entire portfolio.
Each year of its operating life, the portfolio will eliminate over 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Construction of the projects, which began in August 2020, employs over 100 people during peak periods, and operations and maintenance of the portfolio will contribute additional roles over the next 30-plus years. Additionally, taxes on the portfolio will contribute more than one million dollars to local communities over the life of the systems.
“We are excited to see the vision we developed and refined over the past several years with our landowner partners, local planning committees, our regional utility, and environmental and legal experts coming to fruition,” said Clarke Fenner, CEO of NESG. “Through the State of New Hampshire’s Group Net Metering program, these projects are converting low value land to productive, clean energy use for municipalities and private landowners. They are expected to save local businesses over $60,000 annually on their electricity bills”
“As we wind down 2020, this portfolio is a testament to the vision of NESG, the construction expertise of Precision Renewables, and it is a reminder of the collaboration we see in the solar industry even in the face of a global pandemic,” said Jason Stevens, Managing Director of GSSG Solar, LLC. “We look forward to continuing the work on these projects and our 2021 portfolio with each of the partners and our investors who made these projects a reality.”
About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service renewable energy investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital appreciation through select investments in high quality renewables projects worldwide. www.gssgsolar.com
David Martus
