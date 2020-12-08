GSSG Announces Full Commercial Operation of 19 MW Kita-Ibaraki Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- GSSG Solar, LLC (“GSSG”) announced full commercial operations for the 19 MW Kita-Ibaraki solar project in November 2020 (the “Project”). The Project is located in the Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan and will sell power to Tokyo EPCO under a 20-year feed-in-tariff (“FIT”). The Project is expected to offset the needs of approximately 3,400 local residents annually and employed roughly 200 local laborers workers during the construction period.
The Project received financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd (“SMTB”). GSSG has acquired over 400 MWs of projects since it entered the Japanese market in 2014 and continues to actively invest in high-quality projects in Japan and recently expanded into Taiwan. GSSG expects to have an additional 250 MWs of projects under construction within the next 6 months across the two markets. A subsidiary of GSSG will provide asset management services over the life of the Project.
“The Kita-Ibaraki project is another great example of the dedication GSSG and our partners have towards helping Japan reach its ambitious renewable energy goals,” said Charlie McDaniel, Managing Director of GSSG Solar, LLC.
“The quality of construction exhibited by our EPC contractor Nippon Comsys reflects the dedication of one of our long-standing EPC partners to convert a challenging site into a functioning solar facility, generating clean renewable electricity,” added Jason Stevens, Managing Director of GSSG Solar, LLC.
Japan recently asserted its commitment to a carbon free electricity mix by 2050.
About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service renewable energy investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital appreciation through select investments in high quality renewables projects worldwide. www.gssgsolar.com
David Martus
The Project received financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd (“SMTB”). GSSG has acquired over 400 MWs of projects since it entered the Japanese market in 2014 and continues to actively invest in high-quality projects in Japan and recently expanded into Taiwan. GSSG expects to have an additional 250 MWs of projects under construction within the next 6 months across the two markets. A subsidiary of GSSG will provide asset management services over the life of the Project.
“The Kita-Ibaraki project is another great example of the dedication GSSG and our partners have towards helping Japan reach its ambitious renewable energy goals,” said Charlie McDaniel, Managing Director of GSSG Solar, LLC.
“The quality of construction exhibited by our EPC contractor Nippon Comsys reflects the dedication of one of our long-standing EPC partners to convert a challenging site into a functioning solar facility, generating clean renewable electricity,” added Jason Stevens, Managing Director of GSSG Solar, LLC.
Japan recently asserted its commitment to a carbon free electricity mix by 2050.
About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service renewable energy investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital appreciation through select investments in high quality renewables projects worldwide. www.gssgsolar.com
David Martus
GSSG Solar, LLC
email us here