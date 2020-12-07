Royalton Barracks / Crash / Arrest On Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B204010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/7/2020 at 1319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monarch Hill Road in Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest On Warrants

ACCUSED: Franklin Driscoll

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/7/2020 at 1319 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single vehicle crash on Monarch Hill Road in Tunbridge, Vermont. Investigation of the crash revealed that the passenger of the vehicle, Franklin Driscoll, was wanted on three in-state warrants. Driscoll was transported to Gifford Medical Center to receive treatment for minor injuries sustained in the crash. Driscoll was then given criminal citations and released to appear in Windsor County Court on 12/8/20 at 1:30PM, Orange County Court on 12/9/20 at 8:00AM, and Washington County Court on 12/10/20 at 8:30AM to answer to the charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle With A Criminally Suspended License.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/20 at 1:30PM, 12/9/20 at 8:00AM, and 12/10/20 at 8:30AM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Orange County Superior Court, and Washington County Superior Court.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.