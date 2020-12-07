Royalton Barracks / Crash / Arrest On Warrants
CASE#: 20B204010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/7/2020 at 1319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Monarch Hill Road in Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest On Warrants
ACCUSED: Franklin Driscoll
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/7/2020 at 1319 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single vehicle crash on Monarch Hill Road in Tunbridge, Vermont. Investigation of the crash revealed that the passenger of the vehicle, Franklin Driscoll, was wanted on three in-state warrants. Driscoll was transported to Gifford Medical Center to receive treatment for minor injuries sustained in the crash. Driscoll was then given criminal citations and released to appear in Windsor County Court on 12/8/20 at 1:30PM, Orange County Court on 12/9/20 at 8:00AM, and Washington County Court on 12/10/20 at 8:30AM to answer to the charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle With A Criminally Suspended License.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/20 at 1:30PM, 12/9/20 at 8:00AM, and 12/10/20 at 8:30AM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Orange County Superior Court, and Washington County Superior Court.
