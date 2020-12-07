Notice of Pending Elections for State Judicial Nominating Commissioners

Nominating petitions are now available for individuals who wish to have their names listed on the ballot to fill state judicial nominating commissioner positions with terms that will expire on June 30, 2021.

To obtain a nominating petition, or for more information about the upcoming vacancies, the legal requirements to serve on a commission, and the elections, visit the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission website.

If you wish to learn more about becoming a State Judicial Nominating Commissioner, read Article V, sections 15 and 16 of the Iowa Constitution and Iowa Code Chapter 46.