Colonel Steven Maxwell Appointed as Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

JACKSON, MS – Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell announced today that Colonel Steven Maxwell has been appointed to serve as Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Colonel Steven Maxwell is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 25 years of public service as an Agent of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. His leadership and management roles with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics include Group Supervisor of Special Operations, Captain of Special Operations, Captain of the Hattiesburg District, Captain of the Jackson Enforcement Team, Major of the Central Region, Major of the Southern Region, Lieutenant Colonel of Enforcement, Deputy Director, and most recently, Interim Director of MBN.

Colonel Maxwell has received numerous accolades, including the MBN Claude Stuckey Award, awarded for a sustained and superior record of service. Colonel Maxwell was also the recipient of the MBN Director’s Award, awarded for outstanding performance and contributions in furtherance of the Agency’s mission.

Colonel Maxwell is a lifelong resident of Mississippi and graduate of Stone County High School in Wiggins. Colonel Maxwell continued his education by attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree followed with a Bachelor’s Degree in Corrections from Langston University. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and post graduate studies in Criminal Justice.

Colonel Maxwell is a graduate of the FBI 252nd National Academy Class and served as an adjunct faculty member of William Carey University from 2013-2018.

“It is an honor to appoint Colonel Steven Maxwell as the next Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Colonel Maxwell’s leadership and experience will serve Mississippi well as we work tirelessly to make our communities safer.”

“It is my belief that Colonel Maxwell’s extensive career in law enforcement and history of exceptional performance make him an ideal candidate to lead the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,” said Governor Tate Reeves.