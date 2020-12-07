Pinestar Gold Announces Change in Board and Management
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinestar Gold Inc. (“Pinestar” or the "Company") has announced that, effective December 3, 2020, Jeremy Ford, Peet Nienaber and Gina A. MacInnes have resigned from the board of directors. Jeremy Ford has also resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and Kulwant Sandher has ceased acting as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank them for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner, Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed to the board of directors to fill the foregoing vacancies. Michael Lerner has also been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
About Pinestar
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
For additional information:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner, Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed to the board of directors to fill the foregoing vacancies. Michael Lerner has also been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
About Pinestar
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
For additional information:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
Pinestar Gold Inc.
+1 4167104906
email us here