CDI Energy Products Qualifies New Base Resistant Elastomers
CDI, a global leader in high-performance polymer products announced it has qualified new elastomeric materials suitable for robust multi-industry applications.
Establishing application-specific formulations require a comprehensive development process, including material testing, suitability for manufacturing, and prototyping or field testing.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Energy Products, a global leader in high-performance polymer products, announced today that it has qualified new elastomeric materials suitable for robust multi-industry applications. With its focus on continuous innovation, CDI has launched its new custom formulated Base Resistant Elastomers (BREs). BREs were initially created to serve the energy market for critical downhole applications. The BRE material development process was driven in collaboration with a long-term CDI energy market partner. Through our product development programs, this initial customer specific opportunity evolved into a set of non-proprietary materials available to all customers.
BREs have steam and base resistance similar to tetrafluoroethylene propylene (TFE/P or FEPMs such as 100H Aflas®). Through a coordinated development effort with a global customer, the CDI Materials Development Team in Texas formulated and produced two grades of the BRE, Bonding Grade and Packer Grade (903BG and 903PG). These compounds offer better low temperature properties and lower compression set than 100H Aflas® (FEPM) and fill a gap between an FKM-2 and FEPM-1 (100H Aflas®) at a competitive price point.
To meet the ever-evolving demands of its global partners, CDI experts stay abreast of the very latest advancements and have in-depth experience with over 750 custom materials. The material scientists develop solutions using existing proprietary formulations and can design custom blends tailored to specific applications.
“OEMs continue to push the boundaries of performance with superior valves, pumps, compressors, and other critical service equipment. Application-focused materials R&D is a critical element of the success we share with our customers, across markets that include oil and gas, fluid management, power generation, aerospace, gas compression, and many other segments” says Dr. Tim Bremner, Materials Technology Director. Dr. Bremner goes on to say “establishing application-specific formulations require a comprehensive development process, including material testing, suitability for manufacturing, and prototyping or field testing under conditions as close as possible to the real-world environment. Our customers cannot compromise on quality or safety, and therefore our materials must meet the highest standards before deployment in the field.”
The recommended applications for BREs include bonded seals requiring excellent bond strength in extreme environments, (+400°F steam for example), and in S-seals, T-Seals, or V-rings, requiring high modulus BRE where elongation over a typical value of 80% is not necessary. CDI’s Singapore facility has successfully qualified manufacturing processes to produce components using BREs in critical applications such as downhole safety valves, and BREs are also the material of choice for flapper valve seats. CDI’s Houston team is continuing with development projects with their energy partner for BRE use in United States based applications. CDI sees significant potential for BREs on a wide variety of global industry applications. With excellent bonding strength and resilience in challenging environments, BREs can be the upgrade solution for problematic applications in many critical operations.
“Following the same development process that gave us success with BREs, CDI is pursuing application-specific material development for use in several new environments. In early 2021, we expect to launch high-performance polymer components to serve the hydraulic fracturing industry, and the semiconductor, aerospace and defense markets,” says Brian Bertelsen, VP Sales and Marketing.
Aflas® is a registered trademark of AGC Inc.
