Quikteks Tech Support Offers Helpful Online Safety Tips To Holiday Shoppers
New Jersey MSP offers holiday shoppers internet security tips to protect themselves while shopping online.
By taking just a few simple steps, you can decrease the likelihood of falling prey to a malware attack while shopping online.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual holiday season’s online shopping frenzy is a time of peak activity for hackers worldwide looking to target vulnerable and unsuspecting customers of online stores.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
Local managed IT firm Quikteks Business Technology Solutions is offering holiday shoppers tips for how to keep their identities and their money safe as they shop for holiday gifts this season. Quikteks founder and CEO Andrew Rich says staying safe while shopping online shouldn’t be overly complicated.
“By taking just a few simple steps, you can decrease the likelihood of falling prey to a malware attack while shopping online,” Rich said. “With Quikteks, we help our clients keep their employee and customer data secure year-round.”
Take note of the following tips next time you go make a purchase online:
1. Shop using private WiFi. To keep personal data safe, avoid using public computers and/or public WiFi when entering credit card details
2. Don’t save credit card information. When shopping online, Internet browsers and/or stores themselves often prompt users to save credit card information and other personal data for reuse in the future, making it ripe for the picking of hackers.
3. Make sure an online store is SSL secure. Always confirm that an ecommerce store’s URL starts with “https” and has a SSL padlock icon next to the URL, indicating that the site is secure.
4. Steer clear of holiday phishing emails. The holidays are a time of increased phishing attempts by hackers. Be on high alert for any suspicious emails asking for your login information.
About Quikteks Business Technology Solutions
Since 2002, Quikteks has served businesses of all sizes in New York and New Jersey by providing cutting edge, reliable business technology solutions either remotely or on-site. The full-service managed IT service provider acts as an outsourced IT department, answering IT questions, supporting a company’s hardware and software, installing and updating programs, monitoring systems, securing networks, and beyond.
Learn more about Quikteks Business Technology Solutions at https://www.quikteks.com. Follow the company for tech news, tips, and alerts on Facebook and Twitter at @Quikteks, on Instagram at @quikteksit, on YouTube at @QuikteksLLC, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/238090.
